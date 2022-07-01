Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 9,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.06.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

