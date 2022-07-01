Don-key (DON) One Day Volume Tops $35,777.00

Don-key (DON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Don-key has a market cap of $766,961.70 and $35,777.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Don-key has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00029847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00265491 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002395 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000696 BTC.

About Don-key

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.