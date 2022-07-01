Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

Donut (DONUT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Donut has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $92,838.82 and approximately $364.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.02228631 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00188087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00081534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

