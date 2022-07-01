DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.19.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.03. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.56.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $4,097,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,190.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $4,075,974.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755,061.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,733 shares of company stock valued at $16,675,159 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

