DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,618,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000.

NYSE:DLY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $14.34. 235,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

