DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 222,007 shares.The stock last traded at $5.90 and had previously closed at $5.87.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRD. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
