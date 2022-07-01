DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 222,007 shares.The stock last traded at $5.90 and had previously closed at $5.87.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRD. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 24.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.