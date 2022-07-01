Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.
Shares of DCT stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. 40,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,778. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59.
In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.