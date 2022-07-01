Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. 40,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,778. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

