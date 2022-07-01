Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. 19,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 877,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NYSE:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.15 million.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.