Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) & SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Critical Comparison

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SEI Investments and Dune Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 4 1 0 2.20 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEI Investments presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.33%. Given SEI Investments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 29.72% 32.49% 26.82% Dune Acquisition N/A -31.50% 1.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEI Investments and Dune Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.92 billion 3.87 $546.59 million $4.29 12.59 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

SEI Investments has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of SEI Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Dune Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

About Dune Acquisition (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

