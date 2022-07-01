DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.37

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.37 and last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 64819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.58.

Several research firms recently commented on DD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after buying an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after buying an additional 1,108,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

