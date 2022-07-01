DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Holdings Raised by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. DXC Technology comprises approximately 4.3% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,094. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

DXC Technology Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.