Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Down 8.2%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) fell 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.75. 1,438,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,159,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Eargo by 2,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 220,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 210,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Eargo by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 692,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 296,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

