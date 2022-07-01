Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Down 8.2%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) fell 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.75. 1,438,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,159,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million.
About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.
