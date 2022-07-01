Eastern Bank Acquires 3,033 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 389,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,753,668. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

