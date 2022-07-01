Eastern Bank Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $18.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.39. The stock had a trading volume of 28,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.25. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

