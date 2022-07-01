Eastern Bank Purchases 24,832 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 304.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.69. 41,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average is $171.96. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.30 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

