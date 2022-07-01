Eastern Bank Purchases 31,191 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastern Bank raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,191 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned about 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $18,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.64.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.