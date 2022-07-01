Eastern Bank Purchases 31,191 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastern Bank raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,191 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned about 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $18,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. 10,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $85.94 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.