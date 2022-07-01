Eastern Bank Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.36. 26,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.69. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

