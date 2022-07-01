Eastern Bank Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $21,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,423,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after acquiring an additional 547,089 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,040,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 2,730.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,324 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

IQV traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,726. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.25 and a 200 day moving average of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.