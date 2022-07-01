Eastern Bank Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eastern Bank lessened its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $1,307,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,229,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,507,448.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,029 shares of company stock worth $52,960,095 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.76. The stock had a trading volume of 65,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,205. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

