Eastern Bank Sells 126,545 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,283 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 126,545 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $447,081,000 after acquiring an additional 239,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $378,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.75. The stock had a trading volume of 98,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

