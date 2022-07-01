Eastern Bank Sells 917 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,031,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $3,086,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $610.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,951. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $629.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

