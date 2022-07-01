ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the May 31st total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ECMOHO stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) by 867.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,391 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of ECMOHO worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

Shares of MOHO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 542,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,043. ECMOHO has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

ECMOHO ( NASDAQ:MOHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 76.43% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

About ECMOHO (Get Rating)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.