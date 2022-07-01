ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $127.16

Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.16 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 110.30 ($1.35). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.39), with a volume of 20,745 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £76.53 million and a PE ratio of 13.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.72.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

In related news, insider David Hallas bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £38,610 ($47,368.42).

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.