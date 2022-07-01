ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Down 4.3%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 4,068,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,079,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

