EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.23

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.23 and traded as low as $47.23. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 94,235 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.85) to €5.70 ($6.06) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

