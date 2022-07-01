Eight Capital Analysts Give American Lithium (CVE:LI) a C$8.25 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$8.25 price objective on American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE LI opened at C$1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.52 million and a P/E ratio of -14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.29. American Lithium has a twelve month low of C$1.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.25.
American Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
