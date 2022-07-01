Eight Capital Analysts Give American Lithium (CVE:LI) a C$8.25 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$8.25 price objective on American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE LI opened at C$1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.52 million and a P/E ratio of -14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.29. American Lithium has a twelve month low of C$1.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.25.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 3,343 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; the Falchani Lithium project; and the Macusani Uranium project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.