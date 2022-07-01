EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.20. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.