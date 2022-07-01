EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $953,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,178,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,696,000 after buying an additional 415,433 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,856,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after purchasing an additional 320,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $7,021,000.

Shares of GBIL remained flat at $$99.84 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 295,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,715. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.73 and a one year high of $100.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95.

