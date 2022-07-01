Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the May 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.7 days.
ECIFF opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. Electricité de France has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.48.
About Electricité de France
