Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the May 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.7 days.

ECIFF opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. Electricité de France has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.48.

About Electricité de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

