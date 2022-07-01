Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Reaches Market Cap of $339,636.78

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $339,636.78 and $2,923.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

