Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $5,018,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

Union Pacific stock opened at $213.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.