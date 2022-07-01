Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,706 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

