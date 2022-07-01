Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,198 Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Global X Aging Population ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of Global X Aging Population ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

