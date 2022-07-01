Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,661 ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GAMR stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.79.

