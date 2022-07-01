Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $686,000 in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,885,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,541,000 after purchasing an additional 647,498 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,498,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,362,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,776,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,582,000.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

IAT stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $69.71.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.