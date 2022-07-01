Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,178,000 after buying an additional 91,409 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

NYSE:SHW opened at $223.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

