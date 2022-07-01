Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $63.49 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.553 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

