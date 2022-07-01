Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.
