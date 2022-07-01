Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

