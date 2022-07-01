Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,776.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKF opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $55.28.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.