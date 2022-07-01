Emercoin Market Capitalization Tops $870,628.87 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $870,628.87 and approximately $7,667.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00035701 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,496,727 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars.

