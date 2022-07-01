Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.