Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMMA stock remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Thursday. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,517. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

