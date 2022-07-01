Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.88.
Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $12.26.
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.
