Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 232,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

