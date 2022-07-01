Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.15

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.15 and traded as low as C$27.01. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$27.25, with a volume of 397,566 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$989.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 52.50.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$869.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total value of C$1,277,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

