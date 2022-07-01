Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.15

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.15 and traded as low as C$27.01. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$27.25, with a volume of 397,566 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$989.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 52.50.
In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total value of C$1,277,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.
About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
See Also
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.