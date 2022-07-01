Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

EXK has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Shares of EXK opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.14. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $568.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 152,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 15.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 176.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 124,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 79,767 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

