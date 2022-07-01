Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Update

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 239.2% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRT opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Enertopia has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Enertopia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource and technology sectors in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

