Enigma Reaches Market Capitalization of $90,356.19 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $90,356.19 and approximately $50,909.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00214711 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001057 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00429642 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.