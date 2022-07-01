Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE:ENOV opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.20. Enovis has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $164.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,814,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000.
About Enovis (Get Rating)
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
