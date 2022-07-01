Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $121.58 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.93 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77. The firm has a market cap of $333.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

